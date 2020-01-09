|
Cheryl Ann HolmesCheryl Ann Holmes, age 76, passed away December 9, 2019 from complications of pneumonia and stroke. Cheryl was born in England where her parents were stationed during World War II. Cheryl and her parents relocated to Yuba City, California in 1945. After graduating from Yuba City high school, Cheryl worked at various jobs including the credit bureau in Marysville. She eventually moved to San Francisco where she lived for over fifty years. She worked as a legal secretary for many years at San Francisco law firms, the most recent being Sheppard Mullen, where she retired in 2015. Her greatest joys in life were music, travel, shopping, pets, and spending time with her family. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Oren and Brigettee Holmes. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Hall (John) and brother Michael Holmes; nieces Lisa Brown and Annie Oakden (Jonah); great-nephew Corey Brown, great-nephew Seamus Oakden, and great-niece Sophia Oakden. A private memorial was held by the family to celebrate Cheryl's life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your local Hospice Care organization.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020