Cheryl Lazar
July 30, 1948 - July 26, 2020
Cheryl Lazar passed away on Sunday, July 26, just 4 days before her 72nd birthday. Born in New York City, Cheryl followed her heart and moved to San Francisco in 1983. It was in the City that she found the love of her life, Pam David, with whom she spent 34 wonderful years, and where she realized her passion for real estate.
Cheryl had an incredible talent for making friends - all of whom swore they were her best friend. What is true is that her love of life, her sense of humor, and her warmth drew people to her. She could also be demanding! When Pam suggested they get married in October, 2008 Cheryl said she would if it included a party, a present in a light blue box, and if Mayor Newsom personally officiated. All conditions were gleefully met!
It took many career twists and turns before Cheryl landed on work that engaged her fully. She began her work life as a teacher in New York City's public schools and in the Bay Area, and then worked with flowers, plants and interior landscaping in many ways and forms. Finally, after having wanted to be a real estate agent for years, she overcame her fear of tests and got her license. From day 1 there was no looking back.
In addition to her spouse, Cheryl leaves behind her loving sister, Linda Smith and her husband Robert, and her adored niece and nephew, Kira Frank and Joshua Frank, and Joshua's wife Julia. Cheryl was embraced and loved by three generations of in-laws, including Marianne and Joel Paine, Robin David, Andy and Celia David, Kate Kelly, Cassidy, Paul and Maggie Stachowicz, Allison, Kushal and Lia Paine Chakrabarti, and Peter David and Chitra Panjabi. Cheryl will also be missed by her godchildren, Halli and Cassidy, her puppy, Ruby, and her legions of friends and colleagues, who all loved her dearly.
Cheryl and Pam have asked that donations in her memory be made to either or both of the following:
The Rabbi-in-Residence at the University of San Francisco, Swig program in Jewish Studies and Social Justice. Please comment that this gift is in loving memory of Cheryl Lazar. This honors the spiritual support Rabbi Angel has provided us over these past 2 years, and to recognize the importance of interfaith work for social justice. (https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/7449/donations/new?pdesignation=jewishstudiesandsocialjustice
)
Muttville, to celebrate Cheryl's love of all things canine. (https://muttville.org/donate
)