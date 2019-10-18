|
|
Cheryl Lita Eitner-England
December 10, 1958 - September 24, 2019After battling Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer for 3 years, Cheryl Lita went home to be with her Lord and Savior.
Lita was born in Redwood City, and lived in Menlo Park for 31 years. After she married her husband, Garonn, she lived in Union City for 30 years. Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Mica England, also of Union City. She is also survived by her four brothers, Max, Dan, AJ, and Bill Eitner, all living on the San Francisco Peninsula, as well as her aunt, Denise Cox Boyd and several cousins, living in Northern California.
Lita graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School, Menlo Park, in 1977. She graduated from San Jose State University With Great Distinction earning a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology in 1981 and received a second Bachelor's Degree With Great Distinction in Television and Film in 1986.
She published two Young Adult Historical Fiction Novels, Bullmina the Courageous Bulldog in 2004, and its sequel, Bullmina the Courageous Bulldog to the Rescue in 2010. In Summer 2018, she finished her third and final book in the Bulldog Trilogy, Bullmina the Courageous Bulldog Comes Home, including short story Payasito (all books available through AuthorHouse Publishing).
She was the Sr. Contract Administrator and Accounting Manager of R.P. Coatings, Hayward, for 21 years, and a former employee of Total Video Company, So. San Francisco for 4 years.
As well as being a season ticket holder with the San Jose Opera for several years and a film aficionado, Lita was an avid rose gardener who enjoyed traveling and fine dining with friends. She also attended First Presbyterian Church of Newark and Centerville Presbyterian Church, Fremont, and frequently visited Park Blvd. Presbyterian Church, Oakland.
Memorial Services to be held at First Presbyterian Church of Newark, November date to be announced. Please don't send flowers. Make a donation to "Metavivors" at https://www.metavivor.org/ or to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019