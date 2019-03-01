Resources More Obituaries for Cheryl Underwood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cheryl Underwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers Cheryl Underwood November 30, 1937 - February 15, 2019 Cheryl Patricia Underwood passed away comfortably in her home in Sonoma on February 15th, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimers. She is now at peace and reunited with her devoted husband Tom Underwood. Cheryl is survived by her children Chris(Molly), Tom, Eileen, and Donna Bacich(Tony) and her cherished grandchildren Christopher and Julia Underwood and Lauren and Ryan Bacich. She is also survived by her brother, John Mallen(Barbara) and sister Alana Mallen; her in-laws, Maryann Lacy, Eugenia Taylor(Arnold) and Donna Kearney(Jack) and many loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Tom, her sister Carmel and her husband Pat Malley, her sister Marijane and her husband Al Modena, her brother Honorable William Mallen and his wife Midge, brother in law Verlin Lacy, nephew Albert Modena and niece Cheryl Hanson.



Cheryl was born on November 30, 1937 in San Francisco to Carmel and Howard Mallen. She grew up in the Marina District, attended St Vincent De Paul grammar school and graduated from St. Rose Academy High School. In 1958, Cheryl married Tom Underwood in San Francisco and soon afterward they made their home in Sonoma where they raised their family. Tom and Cheryl were a loving, loyal and devoted team, married for 58 years.



Cheryl was a beautiful, strong woman, a devoted wife, a proud, loving and supportive mother and grandmother and a cool and funny Aunt. She had a great sense of style, loved fashion, and had a passion for the theatre and musicals. She leaves her daughters with fond memories of their exciting trips to The City to see a show. Cheryl had an avid interest in politics and always knew what was happening with SF City, state and national issues. While a stay at home Mom most of her life, Cheryl joined the staff at Sonoma Valley Hospital in the dietary services department to help with the costs of her children's college.



Cheryl had a beautiful smile and a keen sense of humor that showed you that you were always welcome and loved. She was intensely proud of everyone in her family especially her brothers and sisters. She was an amazing Grandma who loved her grandchildren unconditionally. She was ever present at sporting events, and dance recitals, always smiling and encouraging the children to be their best.





The family would like to thank Vani, Cheryl's caretaker for the past two years. Vani's loving care of Cheryl was a blessing to all of us.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00am at St Francis Solano Church, 469 3rd Street W, Sonoma, CA 95476.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice by the Bay 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd. Larkspur, CA 94939 or the .



