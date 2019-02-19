Resources More Obituaries for Chester Villalba Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Chester F. Villalba

Obituary Condolences Flowers Chester F. "Chet" Villalba December 3, 1928 - February 1, 2019 Chester Villalba, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away at home in the presence of his family on February 1, 2019. His boundless love, energy, good-naturedness, curiosity, generosity, and humor were qualities that stayed with him unflinchingly through good and difficult times, and that endeared him to many. Chester was born on December 3, 1928 in Santa Barbara, California, and lived in the Central Coast region until he moved with his mother and two brothers to Redwood City when he was 12 years old. He attended Sequoia High School where he began "expanding his horizons" and was active in numerous school clubs. Chester then attended and graduated from San Francisco State and shortly thereafter began a career in the field of social work and social service administration that spanned over 50 years. He was fond of telling stories about the work he did as a "BA social worker" in the Counties of Vallejo, San Francisco, and Marin. In his life outside of work he met many people with a variety of different backgrounds and interests, touched many lives, and developed lifelong friendships and connections. Always curious and open, in this process Chester developed an interest in classical music, art and psychoanalysis. In 1966 he married Carla Abdallah, and they moved to the East Coast where he attended graduate school at Smith College for Social Work. Carla and Chester began a family, and had three children – Greg, Rachel and Aaron. After graduate school Chester became the Executive Director of the Marin Family Service Association. Several years later the family moved to the Peninsula when he became the Executive Director of the Family Service Association of the Mid-Peninsula where he remained for almost 25 years. He brought his energy, thoughtfulness, and vision to this role, and helped the agency become an important resource in the community by providing a variety of services to individuals and families. He always said, "I hired good staff," and he delighted in the collaborative creation of an agency where many social workers and other mental health professionals began and thrived in their careers. After retiring from Family Service he served as the interim executive director of different organizations that were in the process of transition – including the Coyote Point Museum. Over the course of his long career he also served on a variety of non-profit boards that focused on the provision of social service. Over the years he was also a valued member of a variety of social work societies, committees, and educational institutions that supported the development of its professional community. As with all of us, Chester was no stranger to loss and heartbreak, including the painful death of his youngest son, Aaron. He was able to weather and integrate these experiences with dignity, compassion, and honesty, while also tending to and supporting those around him. He loved being a father, and then a grandfather. His grandchildren, Jacob, Mariela, and Sabrina meant the world to him.

