Chris Peter Katsigianis

Fell asleep in our Lord peacefully on May 7, 2019 at the age of 89. Loving husband of Magdalene N. Katsigianis. Father of Athena (Howard) LowePortland Oregon. Grandfather to Blake Lowe-Eugene Oregon. Godfather to Pauline Zakis-Las Vegas Nevada. Son of Vasiliki and Petros Katsigianis (deceased). Brother of Petros (deceased) and Maria Katsigianis and Helen Kumpis (deceased). Uncle of Petro (Sofia) Katsigianis and Vasiliki Katsigianis-Greece.
He joined the American Air Force in1950. He served in active duty in the Korean War repairing and maintaining communication and navigation systems on US jet aircraft. He was injured in 1953 and was sent to Germany for hospitalization, then on to the San Francisco Presidio before being honorably discharged in 1954. Chris went to night school improving his language and electronic schematic diagram reading skills for his future career in television, radio and stereo repair. He worked for Transvision Television sales and repair in San Francisco for 30 years then was co-owner of Park Presidio Television repair until 1994. After Retirement Chris worked as a mentor assisting veterans in health and wellness benefits. He was a volunteer at the San Francisco Veterans Hospital for 14 years. Chris was a lifetime dedicated member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in San Francisco. Chris and his wife, Magdalene, attended services every Sunday and gracefully volunteered their time to the community for many years. He married Jeanette Landsberg in 1959 and their daughter Athena was born in 1960. They divorced in 1966. In 1968 he married Magdalene, who has been his beloved wife of fifty years. May his memory be eternal.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Trisagion Monday, May 13, at 7:00pm and the Funeral Service Tuesday, May 14, at 11:00am ALL AT Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 999 Brotherhood Way, SF. Makaria to follow in the Father Anthony Kosturas Hall.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 12, 2019
