Chris J. PrudhommeChris J. Prudhomme (58) of San Francisco, died December 3, 2019. An IT professional for social service and educational nonprofits for over 30 years, Chris also was an accomplished theater tech designer and performing artist. Originally from Duluth, MN, Chris is remembered by all for his exceptional intellect, kindness, wit, and an unwavering belief in doing the right thing. Beloved husband and father, Chris is survived by wife Janice and daughter Lydia, six siblings, and loving extended family and friends.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019