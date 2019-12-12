San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Sullivan's and Duggan's Serra Funeral Services
6201 Geary Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 621-4567
Chris Prudhomme Obituary
Chris J. Prudhomme

Chris J. Prudhomme (58) of San Francisco, died December 3, 2019. An IT professional for social service and educational nonprofits for over 30 years, Chris also was an accomplished theater tech designer and performing artist. Originally from Duluth, MN, Chris is remembered by all for his exceptional intellect, kindness, wit, and an unwavering belief in doing the right thing. Beloved husband and father, Chris is survived by wife Janice and daughter Lydia, six siblings, and loving extended family and friends.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
