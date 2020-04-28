|
|
Chris Arthur Tarkington
June 21, 1943 - April 23, 2020Chris was born in Sacramento, California to Wendle and Margaret Tarkington on June 21, 1943, and passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020.
He was raised in Oroville, California, graduated from Oroville High, San Jose State University and was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity. Chris later went onto attend University of Santa Clara and received his J.D. degree in 1968 and admitted to California Bar in 1969.
Chris was a partner for many years with Russ, McConnell and Tarkington. In 1979 he started his own law firm in San Francisco, California. The firm grew and is now known as Tarkington, O'Neill, Barrack & Chong. Chris continued working until his untimely death.
Chris and Barbara were married at the First Presbyterian church in San Anselmo, California. The newlyweds first lived in Sausalito and later bought their home in San Rafael, California.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Barbara, children Charles (Kim) and Michael, grandchildren Alexis, Connor, Jackson.
A memorial will be planned at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020