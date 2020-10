Or Copy this URL to Share

Christable Zina Savalas

October 5, 2020

Christabel died at home. She was born in New York City on September 5,1953. Her parents were Helen Macree-Tsavalas and Christopher Tsavalas.

She attended Julliard and SFSU. Christabel will be remembered for her love of life, multiple languages and friendships and producer of La Ronda Productions.







