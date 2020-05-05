Christian Martin "Chris" SoenksenOctober 3, 1935 - April 12, 2020Chris, age 84, died at home in Woodside after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Buttjebull, Germany on his family farm near the North Sea coast, to his father Paul and mother Caroline (nee Petersen). He was the youngest of four children. His siblings were Frieda, Mimi and Paul. Proud of his North Friesian heritage, his early impressions of wartime Germany and the Nazi regime never left him.

Chris was a restless and curious child who resisted the constraints of local tradition. He left Germany for America, alone in 1950, at age 15. He lived with relatives in San Francisco and Petaluma, working on his aunt's chicken ranch.

On his 18th birthday, he enlisted in the US Air Force and became and American citizen in 1954. He served five years, working in Germany as an aide to a Lieutenant General. The General was one of many mentors. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1958.

He married Helgrit Gerlinde "Linda" Tesche in Wiesbaden, Germany in 1957 and the couple returned to San Francisco. They had one daughter, Christina Brigitte in 1967, divorcing in 1974. Linda passed away in 1995.

Chris graduated from San Francisco State College on the GI Bill, in 1963 with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting. While a student, he worked nights at Kaiser Hospital.

In 1965, he bought his first import company, specializing in German gift ware. He called on customers by day, packed orders at night and sometimes slept on the shipping bench. Candles became his focus and in 1968, he founded Christian Candle Company in Redwood City. He soon had 100 employees, manufacturing candles 24 hours a day to meet demand. He sold the company to Lancaster Colony, in Ohio, in 1975.

In 1978, he bought BIA Cordon Bleu, importer of European gourmet products. He focused on porcelain, accepting an invitation to mainland China to explore import opportunities. Including a joint venture, he developed a collection of porcelain cookware. He sold the company and retired in 2000.

He married Christine Railsback in 1982. For 37 years, the couple traveled on business and for pleasure, making the most of every day together. Business, travel, family and friends in California and Hawaii rounded out Chris' long and well-lived life. He was a memorable man of strong opinions with a generous heart and a fearless nature. He was a pragmatist, but always an optimist.

He was a proud American citizen and grateful for his life in the United States.

He is survived by his wife Christine, his daughter Christina "Tina" Bisgaard (Ken), his granddaughters Emma and Sophie Bisgaard, nieces Karin Ingwersen, Margot Sonksen and nephew Paul Sonksen. He leaves his brother-in-law Scott Railsback, wife Jennifer and nephews Carrick (Katie) and Kevin (fiancee Ilana) Railsback.

Per his wishes, there will be no service. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Chaplain Scott Railsback and the Head and Neck Cancer Center at Stanford. Donations, in Chris' name, may be made to the above or to a charity of one's choosing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store