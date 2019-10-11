|
Christiane PelletierChristiane Pelletier, a beloved member of San Francisco's French community, died October 5, 2019. She was born in Berry, France and began her career in nursing in Paris where she worked for 10 years. Christiane emigrated to San Francisco in 1992 where she worked as an RN in 1994 and later trained as an operating room nurse for California Pacific Medical Center until 2008. She volunteered briefly as an intern at UCSF's Epidemiology Control Department.
Known for her "Cordon Bleu" culinary talents, her elegant style, and artistic flair; she was the quintessential chic French woman who graciously offered her many talents to plan or host special events for the various organizations she supported. Christiane was also an active member of the Board of Directors of the L'Union des Français de L'étranger for 17 years and served as the Chief of Ilots, Comité de Securité with the French consulate in San Francisco. She was active in her community and served as a volunteer for her neighborhood emergency response team (NERT) with the SF Fire Dept.
Christiane was a member of the French choir and contributed many of her talents to Notre Dame desVictoires parish community. She will be missed by her many friends in the Bay Area and family in France. A Mass will be celebrated at Notre Dames des Victoires Church at 566 Bush Street, SF on Saturday, October 19 at 10:00am, with a reception following at the school theater on 649 Pine Street. A private internment will take place at St. Germain du Puy, France.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019