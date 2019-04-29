Resources More Obituaries for Christina Thys Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christina Thys

Obituary Condolences Flowers Christina "Nina" Thys July 21, 1934 - April 24, 2019 Christina "Nina" Thys died July 24 in her beloved Squaw Valley home. She spent her final days surrounded by friends, family and a view of the mountains.



Nina Chute was born July 21, 1934 in Boston, MA.to Oliver Chute and Edith Bullock Chute. She grew up in Whitinsville, then Milton, attending the Bancroft School and Milton Academy and spending summers with her younger sister and brother in Princeton, MA. While in Bermuda on spring break in 1951, with her dear cousin Vera Converse Gibbons, Nina met Edouard "Buck" Thys, the California native who would become the love of her life.



After graduating from Smith College in 1955, with a degree in Art History, Nina moved to San Francisco where she shared an apartment with three friends and taught at a childcare center. She immediately built a repertoire of adoring West Coast friends, including the entire extended Thys Family.

She and Buck married in 1956, and she worked as a bookkeeper at Precision Founders, Inc, the foundry Buck and his brother Thierry built. As their family and the foundry grew, they settled in San Leandro, traveling to Squaw Valley every winter weekend to ski. Nina took what she called a "crash course" in skiing and soon learned to love the sport.



Nina moved to "the mountains" in winter with the kids, to support their ski racing pursuits, while Buck commuted on weekends. She embraced and was embraced by the Squaw Valley and Tahoe community. When she and Buck bought a home in Squaw Valley in 1978, it soon became known as Hotel California. As concierge of Hotel California, Nina maintained an open door policy, becoming surrogate mom to many, and gracious host to all. She filled every glass and every soul with cheer, dispensing limitless kindness and lively conversation laced with her quick wit and perfectly chosen words.



After Buck retired they traveled the world, guided by Buck's fascination for ski racing and far-flung exotic locales as well as their love of adventure, of grandchildren and of meeting new people. Throughout her life Nina enjoyed reading, gardening, art and most of all, people. Her smile was as generous as her spirit, and she maintained her sweet disposition, positive outlook and desire to help others throughout a long and brave struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.



She was predeceased by Buck in 2016, and is survived by: her sister Judith Chute of Cohasset, MA, and her brother Arthur Chute of Providence, RI; her four children, Anne Thys of Oakland, CA, Beatrice Moe of Piedmont, CA, Barry Thys of Olympic Valley, CA and Edith Morgan of Etna, NH; and her six grandchildren, Madeline and Jack Moe, Bailie and Thierry Thys, Chauncey and Oliver Morgan.

The family is grateful to the staff at Piedmont Gardens, for their love and care for Nina, and to Tahoe Forest Hospice who made it possible for Nina to come home again. The family hopes you will honor Nina by making someone's day better, with a smile or a hand-written note. A celebration of her life will be held in late June in Squaw Valley.



