Christina TunneyChristina Suzanne Simpson Tunney passed away on April 5, 2019 at her home.
Tina was born in Santa Maria, Ca, on Feb 25th, 1966 to Terry and Kay Simpson. Tina moved to Pendleton, OR with her family in 1968. Tina graduated from Stanford University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. It was at Stanford that she met her husband Jonathan Tunney. They married in 1993 and settled in San Francisco. They had three sons, Jack (21), Henry (19) and Cheddar (16). Tina's children were her greatest passion.
Few people embraced life like Tina. She lived life with a passion. She was smart, thoughtful, witty, tough and fun loving. Her strength and courage never dimmed even as she coped with cancer.
Tina is survived by her husband, Jono Tunney, sons, Jack, Henry and Cheddar, parents Terry and Kay Simpson, brother Shaun Simpson, sister Tamara Simpson Dawson.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019