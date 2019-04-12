Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English Inc.
1123 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 673-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Tunney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Tunney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christina Tunney Obituary
Christina Tunney

Christina Suzanne Simpson Tunney passed away on April 5, 2019 at her home.
Tina was born in Santa Maria, Ca, on Feb 25th, 1966 to Terry and Kay Simpson. Tina moved to Pendleton, OR with her family in 1968. Tina graduated from Stanford University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. It was at Stanford that she met her husband Jonathan Tunney. They married in 1993 and settled in San Francisco. They had three sons, Jack (21), Henry (19) and Cheddar (16). Tina's children were her greatest passion.
Few people embraced life like Tina. She lived life with a passion. She was smart, thoughtful, witty, tough and fun loving. Her strength and courage never dimmed even as she coped with cancer.
Tina is survived by her husband, Jono Tunney, sons, Jack, Henry and Cheddar, parents Terry and Kay Simpson, brother Shaun Simpson, sister Tamara Simpson Dawson.
www.halstedngray.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English Inc.
Download Now