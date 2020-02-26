|
Christine Anderson
Feb 16, 1949 ~ Feb 12, 2020On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, Christine Anderson, loving partner, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, passed away at the age of 70.
Christine was born on February 16, 1949, in San Francisco, California to the late Fred and Minnie Ciolino. The family moved from San Francisco to San Bruno in 1954, where Christine attended El Crystal Elementary School, Parkside Intermediate, and Capuchino High. Christine, known as "Chris" to most of her friends, started her adult life working for various electronics and engineering companies. Later she discovered a passion and talent for redecorating and became a painting and wallpapering contractor, spending the next thirty years sprucing up residences and businesses on the Peninsula, including remodeling several homes. She also expanded her creative talents to include woodworking, with a special interest in cabinetry. She enjoyed music, antiques, golf, tennis, softball, bowling, long walks, and, especially her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her kind, loving heart, quick wit, great smile, and loyalty to the people close to her.
Christine, a resident of San Carlos since 1976, is survived by her loving partner of 37 years, Susanna Susoeff, sisters Patricia Chandler of Penn Valley, Joan Bernard of Los Altos, Becky Nelson of Sunnyvale, and Gail Curran of San Mateo, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and cousins. Christine is preceded in death by sister Joyce Ciolino, formerly of Cupertino.
A service in celebration of Christine's life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Special thanks to the Stanford Healthcare medical staff for their compassionate care.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020