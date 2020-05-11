Christine Marie BaimaPassed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, at the age of 67. Beloved daughter of the late Alfred and Nancy Baima. She was the loving sister of Kathleen Baima (twin), Joseph Baima and Kenneth Baima; sister-in-law to Katie Baima and Linda Baima; aunt to Alex Baima and cousin to the Novero family of the East Bay. She was also beloved by longtime family friends Verlinda Jones, Valerie McGrew, Chris and Edie Dillon and Michelle Liggons.Christine was a native of San Francisco. She attended St. Peter's Elementary School and St. John's Ursuline High School. After graduation, she worked as a clerk for the FBI.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to caregivers Sela Tangulu and Amelia Latu for the compassion and friendship they gave to Christine.Christine will be laid to rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. No public services will be held.