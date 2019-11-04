|
|
Christine Marchese Christine Marchese was born in San Francisco on June 8, 1930, and after 88 long, happy, productive years she died on November 11, 2018 in St. Helena, Ca.
Married to Bob Marchese for 55 years until his death, Christine found it hard to go on without him. She was comforted by her strong belief that after death she would be joining her loving husband, dear friends, Barbara and Toby Villereal, Jack, Mary & Jackie Guisto. Much beloved by her family, Christine left behind her daughter, Linda Alioto, granddaughters, Julie Seiger & Laura Alioto and son-in-law, John Alioto.
Smart, strong, supportive, generous and beautiful, after one year, her family's loss is still deeply felt. Christine and her family are forever grateful to Teresa Irucuta and Calabria Care Hospice who helped make it possible for Christine to remain in her home until the end of her life.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019