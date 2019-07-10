|
Christine Mary Sigillo
October 7, 1950 - July 8, 2019Christine Mary Masio Sigillo passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dominic; loving mother of Jaime (Scott) and Gina (Iran); godmother of Lauren and Chach of Charlotte and Nathan.
Chris' passion was teaching elementary school, most recently at St. Robert School in San Bruno, where she inspired students for nearly 25 years. Her greatest pleasure was laughing with family and friends - they meant the world to her.
Friends may visit Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00-9:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 12, at 10:30am at St. Robert Church, 1380 Crystal Spring Rd., San Bruno. Donations in Chris' memory can be made to UCSF, https://giving.ucsf.edu or check payable to UCSF Foundation, P.O. BOX 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339
Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 11, 2019