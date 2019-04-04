Christopher M. Boragno March 22, 1956 - March 26, 2019 Christopher M. Boragno, 63, of San Francisco, in the presence of his sister LeeAnn and her husband Gabriel, took his last breath in San Mateo at TLC Board and Care on March 2019. Chris was a native of the Richmond District in San Francisco. He is proceeded into death by his loving parents Gloria and Clarence (Barney) Boragno. He leaves behind his younger sister LeeAnn Boragno Leeper and her husband and his good friend, Gabriel Donoghue. He adored his only niece Angelina Rose Leeper but sadly Christopher was too ill to meet the newest addition to the family, his newly born Great-niece Ambra Louise. A funeral mass will be held for Christopher at St. Monica's Church (470 24th Avenue, 94121) on Wednesday, April 10th at 11AM. Chris loved his pets and fishing so in lieu of flowers a donation to the SF SPCA or the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in his name is appreciated.

