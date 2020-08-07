1/1
Christopher Finn
Christopher E. Finn
June 29, 1971 - June 16, 2020
SAN LEANDRO, CA - Christopher (Chris) Edwin Finn, age 48, passed away on June 16th, 2020 at his residence in San Leandro, CA of natural causes.
Chris is survived by his parents, Bill and Corinne, his older brother Bill, Jr. (Kirsten), and younger sisters Andrea Finn and Rebecca (Finn) Ewald (Eric) and their families. His nieces Emily and Macy Ewald, and Sommer Finn were especially dear to him. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Chris dove into California life with the vigorous leadership he showed in college, establishing many of the roles he maintained until his passing:

• President of the Board of Directors for CRIL (Community Resources for Independent Living)
• Vice Chair and Commissioner for the City of Oakland Mayor's Commission on Persons with Disabilities
• Head Power Soccer Coach, Bay Area Outreach Recreation Program (BORP)

A Virtual Celebration of Life Gathering on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time) will celebrate his life. Visit Chris' Facebook page for event details. A Zoom link will be updated on this Facebook event page in advance of the celebration.
See www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com for complete obituary, and to share a memory and sign the guestbook.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
