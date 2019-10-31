San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Christopher N. Jackson

December 24, 1967 - October 27, 2019

Chris passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the age of 51, with his cousin Mary at his side. Chris was born in Burlingame, CA in 1967. He loved classic cars and his friends were his "family". He was preceded in death by his Mother, Father and older Brother. He is survived by his loving cousins and his Aunt and Uncle.

A Life Celebration Service will be held at the Sixteen Mile House, 448 Broadway Street, Millbrae, CA 94030 on November 9th from 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Please contact Mary Desilva for further information
at : [email protected]


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019
