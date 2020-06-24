Chris "Cosmic Selector" Jaramillo

Mar 3, 1973 - June 13, 2020

Christopher George Jaramillo, age 47, passed away in his sleep on June 13, 2020 in San Francisco, CA. He was born in Bardwell, TX and moved to Dallas as a young child. He always loved music. He located to San Francisco in the early 90's. The music scene is what drew him to San Francisco, it became his second home. After he moved there, he gave himself the name Cosmic Selector, and most of his friends only knew him as Cosmic Selector or Coz. He jumped right into the underground Rave scene and was involved with producing music events. Space Children, a partnership with Vatra Amidzich, together they produced over 70 events, mainly in the Bay area and a couple in LA and Hawaii. These ranged from 300 people to massive ¼ million-dollar productions with thousands of guests and featured some of the top DJ's and live acts of the time. He taught himself to mix, worked hard at his craft, and made a name for himself as a great up and coming DJ. Club owners would close their doors for private parties for Coz. He would DJ on his own, had many musical partners, and founded TekFreaks, with his friend Jeff Taisch. TekFreaks became very popular, had a large following, and would tour on the West Coast. He, along with several of his close friends, would support and nurture DJ's by holding events to show case their work.

His greatest joy was playing at "Burning Man". He looked forward to this event each and every year. He attended and played at the event for over 20 years. His happiness was playing live. Watching the crowd moving to his beats made him thrive and want to work harder in the studio.

He was a wonderful son, brother, and friend. He would do anything for his friends, by opening his home and giving what-ever he had, to help them. He was a beautiful soul, with so much love, and only wanted to bring joy to those he met.

He is survived by his mother, Belen Jaramillo, his two sisters Frances Jaramillo and Tina Jaramillo, his brother Mike Jaramillo, and his nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his many close friends, his Bay family, that he made while living in San Francisco. Everyone knew and loved Coz!

On behalf of the Jaramillo family we thank his family, friends, and members in the community of San Francisco for the outpouring of love and support. He was well loved and will be greatly missed. Please join us in celebrating his life, by being a wonderful friend and show those you meet, peace, love, and kindness.



