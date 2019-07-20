Christopher Colorado Jones -- Peace Warrior January 12, 1949 -- June 29, 2019

San Francisco lost a dedicated fighter for peace and social justice on the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. Christopher Colorado Jones died after a fall from a ladder he had scaled to adjust the Pride flag in front of his home. He was 70.

Born Christopher William Jones in 1949, he adopted a jailhouse nickname as his middle name. "Colorado" – "Red" in Spanish – was a better match for the 98 lb. young man with flaming red hair who had dared defy his government.

His letter to his draft board declaring that he couldn't register "for reasons of conscience" would land him in Safford Federal Prison Camp (AZ), but first he found a community of activists near his Los Altos home and in the nationwide movement that erupted as thousands of young men chose to risk jail over waging war in Vietnam.

Expecting prison time, Christopher had deferred college and moved to San Francisco. There, he came out fully as a gay man, while battling the legal system in three felony trials. At Safford, Christopher documented prison life with a smuggled home movie camera, wiled away the hours drawing and painting and kept a diary on prison corruption. Upon release, he directed the Agape Foundation for seven years.

Then came AIDS. Armed with Masters in Public Health and Social Work from UC Berkeley, Christopher went to work for the Northwest AIDS Foundation and then for Washington State's Governor's Task Force on HIV-AIDS.

He met and made a home with his future husband, Bill Prince, in Seattle, returning together to San Francisco in 2012.

In 2013, Christopher organized a reunion of draft resisters that kindled a documentary film – The Boys Who Said NO! Draft Resistance and the Vietnam War, directed by Judith Ehrlich. He worked tirelessly on BOYS!, raising money and organizing a team of activist advisers to the still on-going production.

Christopher Colorado Jones was a live wire, a shooting star, a curmudgeon, a great cook, a disco dancer, a dear friend to many, an adored husband who leaves an astonished but grateful man behind, and someone who will be dearly missed.

To keep his dream alive, donate to BOYS! at www.boyswhosaidno.com.

Peace.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019