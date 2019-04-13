Resources More Obituaries for Cindy Magill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cindy Magill

Obituary Condolences Flowers Carlie Traeger "Cindy" Magill October 9, 1946 - March 27, 2019 Cindy Magill, 72, died peacefully, surrounded and comforted by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Carlie Traeger, Lieutenant Colonel George Traeger and her brother, Second Lieutenant George Traeger Junior. She is survived by her daughters, Erin Magill of Los Angeles, Carlie Magill of Orinda, and her cherished grandson James.



Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Cindy was an "army brat," growing up in Japan, England and France. Cindy attended the University of Georgia, received a B.A. in interior design and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Fraternity.



Cindy spent over thirty-five years working in design, construction and facility development for private companies, cultural institutions, and technology firms. First working for Skidmore, Owings and Merrill of San Francisco and the University of Virginia Planning Department, she began her interior design career as a facilities manager and designer for World Savings and Loan Association in 1974.



She worked as a project manager for CIC Associates of Oakland, and Dome Construction of San Francisco before moving into the tech space overseeing Silicon Graphics' Mountain View corporate campus (now owned by Google) and their United Kingdom and Japan properties. She oversaw the opening of Macromedia's offices in India and the remodel of their campus in San Francisco (now Adobe's headquarters). She was a consultant with DR Young and Associates on the construction of the Disney Family Museum and the Cruise Ship Terminal at Pier 27. Most recently she was a Senior Project Manager for LinkedIn. While she was a petite woman of 5'2", her sharp eye, attention to detail, and wit enabled her to command any construction site.



Cindy had an adventurous spirit and passion for the great outdoors. Rafting the Colorado River several times, summiting Mount Whitney, and hiking the Dolomites of Italy at age 70 were just a few of her ambitious personal excursions. But her most beloved trip was her yearly pilgrimage to Alta Ski Resort in Utah, where for over 25 years she stayed at the Peruvian Lodge.



A life-long acrylic and watercolor painter, Cindy continued to educate and challenge herself by taking classes at UC Berkeley and the California College of Arts and Crafts. Her Orinda home of over thirty years was also a canvas that she redesigned many times. But of all her "projects," she was most proud of her two daughters – who both received master's degrees in the arts and pursued artistic professions, undoubtedly inspired by their strong-willed, creative and passionate mother. A private celebration of life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her name to The Sierra Club (415) 977-5653

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries