Cindy Clifford Mejia

February 20, 1967 - October 22, 2019

Cindy Clifford Mejia was born on February 20, 1967 in San Francisco, CA. She passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer.

She loved life and gave freely.
Dance was a central part of her being and she taught samba as well as participated in parades and Carnaval celebrations for over 20+ years.
Her mother, Mina Clifford (née Gonzalez), passed away when Cindy was only 9 years old. Cindy loved vintage cars and motorcycles. Her father, Francis Clifford, former post-WW2 AMA flat track racer, help build her 1929 Indian 101 Scout that she was proud of.

A wonderful mother to Miranda and Francesca, she will be greatly missed by her loving daughters, her brother, numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, Aubrey and her many friends.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:30pm at Driscoll's Serra Mortuary, 1465 Valencia St., San Francisco, with close family only at 3:00 PM.
The rosary will be held at 7:00 PM that evening.

The funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 221 Valley St, San Francisco. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Colma.

We all very much miss her. We all will never forget.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019
