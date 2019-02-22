Ciro Michael Landi February 8, 1925 – February 15, 2019 Beloved Husband of June Landi, caring Brother of Len Landi, Sisters Teresa Formosa, and Mary Warner. Devoted Father of Christine Frazee and Robert Landi, cherished Grandfather of Lisa Dowling, James Landi, and Blake Frazee, and adored Great Grandfather of Elda Dowling.

Ciro was very loving and caring to his family and friends. His wit, humor, kindness and positive outlook was loved by all that were around him. Ciro was a WWII Veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star while in battle at Okinawa, Japan. After his service to our country, Ciro worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad. He was an active member of the VFW and Elks Club. He and June were also members of the Maji Club where they met and were happily married for almost (70) years. He loved music, sports, and spending time with his family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to a rosary service at 7:00 PM Wed. 2-27 at Crosby-Gray Funeral Home. A Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Thur. 2-28 at Our Lady of Angels Church. (Both located in Burlingame).







