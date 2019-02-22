Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ciro Landi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ciro Landi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ciro Landi Obituary
Ciro Michael Landi

February 8, 1925 – February 15, 2019

Beloved Husband of June Landi, caring Brother of Len Landi, Sisters Teresa Formosa, and Mary Warner. Devoted Father of Christine Frazee and Robert Landi, cherished Grandfather of Lisa Dowling, James Landi, and Blake Frazee, and adored Great Grandfather of Elda Dowling.
Ciro was very loving and caring to his family and friends. His wit, humor, kindness and positive outlook was loved by all that were around him. Ciro was a WWII Veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star while in battle at Okinawa, Japan. After his service to our country, Ciro worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad. He was an active member of the VFW and Elks Club. He and June were also members of the Maji Club where they met and were happily married for almost (70) years. He loved music, sports, and spending time with his family and friends.
Friends and family are invited to a rosary service at 7:00 PM Wed. 2-27 at Crosby-Gray Funeral Home. A Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Thur. 2-28 at Our Lady of Angels Church. (Both located in Burlingame).


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.