Claire Alicia Bala February 3, 1982 - March 3, 2019 Claire Alicia Bala, age 37, died in her Burlingame, California home, Sunday March 3rd, 2019, after a valiant fight against ovarian cancer. Claire was born February 3rd, 1982 in Red Bank, New Jersey to Maura and Oldemeiro Bala. Claire spent her first 30 years living in New Jersey. For the past 7 years, she has lived with her brother, Marc, and his family in Burlingame.



Claire graduated from Middletown South High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Georgian Court University in 2008. Claire worked at the Middletown Township library for 8 years and subsequently was a volunteer at the Burlingame library, participated in the ArtReach program in Daly City and the One Step Beyond program for adults with developmental disabilities in San Mateo. Claire also worked at Revelry Cycling Studio in San Mateo for 4 years.



Claire loved to spend time with her family, and she treasured the time she spent with her cousins, nieces and nephews. Claire was an avid traveler, enjoyed art and music, and especially loved attending her nieces and nephews sporting events.



She was an amazing and wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece and friend, and will be missed by everyone that knew her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maura and her father, Oldemeiro.

Claire was survived by her brother, Marc, sister-in-law, Francie, their three children Tommy (11), Patrick (9) and Maggie (7) Bala of Burlingame, CA, her brother, Alex Bala of Long Branch, New Jersey, and her niece, Riley O'Connell of Middletown, New Jersey.



Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 1:30pm to 3:00pm with a funeral mass at 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Our Lady of Angels Church, 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame, CA.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to One Step Beyond (https://osbi.z2systems.com/np/clients/osbi/donation.jsp) and Ovarian Cancer research (Gynecologic Oncology Fund at California Pacific Medical Center Foundation).





