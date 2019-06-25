Claire May Barsanti Late of San Bruno and San Mateo County resident since 1956, entered into rest at her home on June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry Barsanti. Loving mother of Paul (Marianne) and David (Annmarie), along with her step-daughters Carolyn Yates and the late Cynthia Thormahlen. Devoted daughter of the late Tony and the late Bice Mizzaro. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Stephen, Gina, Theresa and Danielle, along with her nieces, nephews and cousins. Dear sister in law of Richard Nettelman. Special thank you to her caregiver Rose Vete.

A native of San Francisco, California, age 90 years.

A past member of the Millbrae Bowl "Sleepyheads" bowling league; enjoyed her vacation home in Lake County; an excellent Italian cook and an avid SF Giants and 49ers fan.

Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 after 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Saint Robert Catholic Church in San Bruno. Committal will follow at the Italian Cemetery.

Her family appreciates donations to the at .





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary