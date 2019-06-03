Claire Fondacabe Casabonne November 24, 1920 - May 28, 2019 Claire passed away peacefully at the age of 98. A native of San Francisco she was extremely proud that she lived her entire life in the Richmond District. Claire was predeceased by Fernand Casabonne, her husband of 56 years. She will be dearly missed by her four sons Andre (Karen), Francois (Janet), Raymond (Marian), and Jean Louis (Lisa). Her light hearted demeanor are a fond memory of her ten grandchildren - Joseph, Michelle, Nicole, Patrick, Robert, Katherine, Bernadette, Marie, Sarah, and Jules. She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren.



Claire was a member of the one of the first kindergarten classes of Ecole Notre Dame des Victoires and she continued there through high school graduation in 1938. Her life was marked by selfless devotion to her family, and volunteer efforts for Notre Dame des Victoires where she was a member of the parish counsel, the parish choir; and along with Fernand, presided over food preparation for countless parish events for many many years. She also volunteered at St. Ignatius College Preparatory.



The Casabonne family is most appreciative of the loving care provided by the Little Sisters of the Poor and the wonderful staff at St. Anne's Home where she lived since 2002.



Friends and family are invited to attend a Vigil Sunday, June 8th at 7 PM and a Mass celebrating her life on Monday June 9th at 10 AM at St. Anne's Home, 300 Lake St. San Francisco.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Anne's Home or Notre Dame des Victoires Church.







