Claire Golden

Or Copy this URL to Share

Claire Marie Golden

Sept. 26, 1926 - Oct. 5, 2020

Claire died peacefully at home, leaving behind her children - Gerry (Wanda), Kathy (Hal), Kevin (Caryn); grandchildren - Jennifer, Ryan, Hannah and step-grandsons Brendan and Brice; great grandchildren Amelia & Emersyn; brother Walter Strycker (Connie); nieces Jana and Karen; and dear friends Phyllis & Denis Donovan and Shirley Neill. She was a wonderful mom, wife, grammy, neighbor, seamstress, cook, dancer and friend. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Ray Golden. A private service will be held when safety permits.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store