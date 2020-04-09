|
Claire P. JoyalClaire P. Joyal, 89, a resident of Naperville IL since 2015 and previously of San Francisco CA, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at St Patrick's Residence on April 2, 2020 with her family by her side.
Claire was born July 31,1930 in Nashua, New Hampshire. Claire began her banking career in 1952, then moved to New York City in 1965 as an Executive Secretary for La Banque Continentale. She made San Francisco her home in 1967, working for United California Bank (later First Interstate Bank of California) until 1989, and Pacific Bank until she retired in 1994.
Claire was a theater patron, sports fan and member of the Giants Knothole Gang. She walked daily to feed the cats and visit her hangouts along Fisherman's Wharf. She attended Saints Peter and Paul Church.
Survivors include her niece Cheryl Joyal of Naperville IL and other family members. Her parents and two brothers preceded her in death.
For a complete obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020