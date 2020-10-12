Claire Paolini

Claire PaoliniFebruary 1, 1952 - October 3, 2020Claire Louise Paolini, born in San Francisco on February 1, 1952, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 after a twenty-five year struggle with cancer and attendant health issues. She was the loving daughter of Mario G. Paolini, Sr. and Gloria Paolini and the loving sister of Mario G. Paolini, Jr., Adrienne Paolini, and Bernadette Paolini. She was also the loving Zia of her nieces, Katherine Paolini and Elizabeth Paolini, and her nephew, Mario G. Paolini, III.Claire grew up in the Westlake area of Daly City and attended Mercy High School where she graduated as one of the top students in her senior class. She was also Riordan High School's homecoming queen her senior year. Upon graduation, she entered the University of San Francisco where she graduated magna cum laude and obtained her teaching credential. After teaching at El Camino High School for many years, she moved on to the business world where she worked in San Francisco for Macy's, Wells Fargo, and finally Charles Schwab.Along her way in life, Claire made many close friends who stayed tremendously close and loyal to her, even after she became ill. One of her greatest passions was her love for travel. During her earlier years, she and her friends went on trips all over the world, especially to Europe, as often as possible. Later in life after her illness, one of her greatest joys was the extensive time she regularly spent with her nieces and nephew during their early years.Claire had many difficult years living with her illnesses but always dealt with them with incredible dignity and perseverance no matter how painful it became at times. She fully embraced her Catholic beliefs and never waivered despite all the health issues she endured. Her family is grateful for all of the care and support she received from family, friends, and care givers whom she so relied on.When all was said and done, one might think that it was Claire who had to lean on family and friends. In reality, it was all of us who leaned on her for life's guidance due to the common decency and grateful dignity that she exhibited throughout her difficult times.Due to the coronavirus, services will be private. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a food bank of your choice.