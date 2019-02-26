Clara Bell Catalano Clara Bell Catalano died Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at 91 years of age. Clara was born in Kootenai, Idaho in 1927, 1 of 5 children (1 sister and 3 brothers), to Frederick and Grace Dunn. Clara left Idaho at the age of 19 with her girlfriend to escape the snowy Idaho winters and find her future in San Francisco, California. She started her career as an Usherette at the Golden Gate Theater where she met her future husband, William Catalano Sr., who was a drummer in the band. From there she joined the Theatrical Employees Union where she was a member for the next 50+ years. She sold tickets for the San Francisco Giants from Candlestick Park to Pac Bell Park and for special events at the Cow Palace, making lifelong friends with the other ticket sellers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Catalano Sr., in 2001.

She is survived by her loving sons, Thomas (Saral) Catalano, and Joseph (Tina) Catalano; her Grandchildren, Jason Catalano, Sheri (Hugh) Wight, Jarid (Kelly) Catalano, Nicholas Catalano, Julia Catalano, Amy (Luke) Survilas, and Brian (Allyson) Catalano; as well as six Great Grandchildren.

Friends may visit Friday, March 1st, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at Duggans Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City, CA. The Funeral service will follow at 10:30 am. Burial at Italian Cemetery, Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers please donate to the San Francisco Giants Community Fund.





