Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vigil
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's Church
2390 Bush Street
SF., CA
Clara Daquilanea Tronco

It is with broken hearts and profound sadness that we share the unexpected and sudden passing of Clara Daquilanea Tronco on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 88. Clara was born in Dingle Iloilo, Philippines on December 30, 1930 and was married for 36 years to Alfonso A. Tronco who preceded her in death in 1992. Clara was a 65 year resident of San Francisco, lived in Lower Pacific Heights and member of the Iloilo Circle. She is survived by her only child, Marie Evelyn Tronco Conde, her husband Albert (Al) Conde and extended family.

A Celebration of Clara's life will be held on Monday, February 25 from 5-7pm and vigil at 7pm at HALSTED N. GRAY – CAREW & ENGLISH, 1123 Sutter Street, SF. A 10:00 am Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 26 at St. Dominic's Church, 2390 Bush Street, SF. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
