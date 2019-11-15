|
Clare Tarpey Salles Jurvig
February 7, 1920 - November 5, 2019Clare Tarpey Salles Jurvig passed away peacefully at her home in Villa Marin on November 5, 2019. She spent her last day with us listening to her favorite song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," and eating as many cookies as she wanted.
Born in 1920, Clare was a true San Franciscan and was baptized at Old St. Mary's church.
While still in high school, Clare met and fell in love with Robert "Bob" Salles. Robert became the first wine broker of California. Together, they had two daughters. Clare devoted herself to creating the happiest childhood one could imagine for the girls.
Clare worked hard to excel at everything she did. She was the best cook, and her Thanksgiving dinners - especially her pecan pies - were looked forward to every year.
Bob died suddenly in 1971. Although Clare grieved for many years, she was indomitable. She slowly began investing in real estate and was able to build a very comfortable life.
One day, Clare received a call from Preben Jurvig, her daughters' orthodontist. A widower, Preben wondered if they could go out to dinner. From there, they started a true romance, filled with adventures Clare had never dreamed of. They shared a love of travel and spent many years as globetrotters before returning to live at Villa Marin.
As one of the founding owners, Clare spent 35 happy years at Villa Marin. There she found a wonderful community. With Ralph, Walter, Russ, George, and Al she shared regular Monday night dinners. She played bridge and ran the gift shop for many years.
Many thanks to her beloved Cristina Berkins, for her friendship and loving care, as well as to her devoted caregivers, Winnie and Mindy, and the staff at Villa Marin.
Clare survives in the hearts and memories of her family: her two daughters, Thale MacRostie (Steve) and Julie Haas (Wally); five grandchildren, Michaela & Kendall MacRostie, Simone Haas Zumsteg (Scott), Charlotte Haas Prime (Josh), Walter Haas; and four great-grandchildren.
There will be a private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019