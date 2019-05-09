|
|
Clarence E. Esters
1944-2019 Clarence passed away at home on Thursday, May 2nd, at the age of 75. Born in 1944 in San Pedro, CA, Clarence was the 3rd child of John Winston and Hereece Esters. He leaves behind a daughter, Stacy Sanders; son, Scott Esters (Michelle Jew); daughter-outlaw, Debbie Esters; grandsons, Mac and Shane Esters; granddaugther Stacy Koenig; brothers, Royce (Elaine) and Johnny Esters; sister, Jessie Esters; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Duggan's Funeral Service, 3434 17th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110. A repast and family time will be at Clarence's home after the service.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 10, 2019