Clarence Goldfinger
April 15, 1923-January 31, 2020Clarence Stanford Goldfinger, died peacefully on January 31st, at the age of 96 years. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Eleanore and their daughter, Susan (Jess). He is survived by his children, Avram (Deborah), Beverly (Michael), and David (Suzette), and his many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his brother Alan (Shirley) and his niece, Lynn as well by his family, friends, and caregivers.
Donation in his name can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020