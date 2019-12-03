Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel (FD879)
400 Woodside Road
Redwood City, CA 94061
(650) 369-4103
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel (FD879)
400 Woodside Road
Redwood City, CA 94061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Bergman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Bergman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude Bergman Obituary
Claude Oscar "Bergie" Bergman

July 1924 - November 2019

An amazing father,"Papa, brother and uncle. Claude was predeceased by the love of his life, Marion with whom he shared 72 years of blissful marriage. He is also predeceased by those he loved including his son-in-law, Russ Vanderhurst, his beloved great grandson, Quinn Rosenberg, and 6 of his siblings and three nephews.
Survived by his doted daughters, Claudette (Bob) Rosenberg , Judy (Dan) Freihammer and Lori Vanderhurst. His adored grandchildren, Janelle Freihammer, Shanan (Sarah) Rosenberg, Erin (Kevin) Gillett, and Coby Freihammer. And his cherished great grandchildren: Paedrin and Kingsley Gillett, Clyde, Walt and Gus Rosenberg. His sister, Enis Masetti.
Plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Claude was born and raised in Redwood City. Orphaned at age 12, he was placed in foster homes for awhile, but eventually managed to support himself and graduate from Sequoia High School. He then enlisted in the US Army. His service in the army brought him to Normandy on D-Day. A true American hero to his family.

Claude founded and ran his own successful business, Bergie Plumbing Company, from 1955 to 1996.
Over the years he employed and mentored many young people who went on to have their own businesses. He was fair, honest and above all, a gentleman with great personal integrity. He always had time for a good story and to tell a good joke!

He was a charter member of the Redwood City Elks Lodge #1991. He served as president of the PHCC of California. He initiated the safety codes for IAPMO that are still used locally and internationally. Claude was also a member of the Exchange Club where he worked tirelessly with PARCA and the Redwood City Parade Association

His warm and open heart and his beloved big smile will be missed by so many.
Donations may be made in his honor to PARCA or Pets in Need.

Memorial 12/21 @ 11am, Crippen and Flynn, Woodside Road, Redwood City, California. Reception to follow.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel (FD879)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -