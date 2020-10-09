Claude Fadelli

Jan 29, 1935 - Oct 1, 2020

Claude Fadelli passed on after a full and rewarding 85 years just the way he wanted: in the home he created and loved over 53 years, the center of attention of his devoted family. He is survived by his loving wife, Mena, his beloved children Michelle (Ken), Christine (Tim) and Nancie (Garrett) and adored grandchildren: Jason, Simone, Jessica, Alexandra, Julianna, and Sofia.



Claude was the second of two boys born in a speck of a village in the Bordeaux region of France on January 29, 1935 to Marie (Valmassoni) Fadelli and Ermenegildo Fadelli. His first five years of life were lived during the Nazi occupation, a period made even more challenging for the child of Italian immigrants.



Dirt poor, he lived the original free-range childhood, cavorting over the countryside, an instigator behind irreverent pranks, unapologetic fruit thief, working the farm, running the family grain mill from house to house, and going to school only when there was nothing else to do.

Starstruck by the American soldiers of the liberation, and inspired by John Wayne movies, he made an early vow to go to the U.S. and, after serving his French military service in Algeria, he applied for and worked through the 18-month process to get his wish. He arrived in New York in June 1959, in debt and without any English. He made his way to San Mateo, where his aunt and uncle (Matilde and Angelo Antoniazzi) and job were, and started work the next day.

He purchased his first home a year after he arrived. When he wasn't working, he played just as hard and at a 1965 dance in San Francisco, he met Mena. He wined and dined her on their first date while they watched the Fourth of July fireworks in Sausalito. They would go on to spend more than 53 years together—the 'glitter' and the 'glue' as Mena (the glue) would say.

They married on July 7, 1967 and had three daughters who were adored by Claude. A man with a third-grade education created the opportunity and the means for his girls to attend and graduate from college which was a source of satisfaction and pride for him. But more important, he enjoyed his girls, building bike ramps, swimming in Tahoe, sharing stories from his youth and offering advice, and always, always encouraging them to have fun.

Family was everything to Claude. He worked back- and knee-breakingly hard every day to provide the American Dream for them. But he also knew how to have a good time and was usually the last to leave. Legendary parties at the Peninsula Social Club, in the garage at his home and at various parks would find him with his signature Jack & 7 in hand, singing, dancing and charming all the ladies.

He started his apprenticeship as a brick mason at age 13. He was exceptionally proud of his work and relished both the art and the science of his craft, a passion which led to him being hired to work for CEOs and celebrities. He was happiest when he had a project and could often be heard saying, "My fingers are itching to get to work."

He welcomed three sons-in-law, with whom he developed loving relationships, helping them with home projects, enjoying hunting trips, and especially the annual grape harvest and wine-making. He would spend hours patiently distilling his prized grappa and each son-in-law had to hold their own with it to pass muster.

Claude loved beautiful clothes, sporting colors few others could carry off, his beloved French cuffs and pinky ring, and his red carnation on his lapel. He also loved spending time in his garden, cultivating delicious fruits and vegetables, waging epic—and hilarious—battles with squirrels and racoons for the harvest, and sharing the abundance with family, friends, and neighbors.

Unabashedly generous and possessed of a fearsome temper, Claude loved to tease and tell jokes. His favorite meal was a picnic under a tree, made sweeter if a few grapes or nuts could be pilfered from a nearby orchard. People never came to the house without being offered a glass of wine and a slice of salami or prosciutto and it could be difficult to leave.

His greatest joy in later life was his six grandchildren who adored him and whom he could be found rolling on the ground with or chasing as long as he was able to.

Claude and Mena created a close, loving, and affectionate extended family who enjoy spending as much time together as they can — the best legacy Claude could dream of.

Claude was well-loved and admired by friends and extended family both in the Bay Area and his native France. During difficult times, he would often lighten the mood with, "Better days are coming". He will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the team of angels at Mission Hospice: 1670 South Amphlett Blvd., Suite 300, San Mateo, CA 94402.

Due to the importance of social distancing, there will be a small private service to celebrate Claude's life.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store