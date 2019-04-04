Claudell L. LeBlanc Aug. 30, 1939 - April 2, 2019 Claudell was born to Irene and Martinell LeBlanc in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. He was the youngest of 9 children (2 girls and 7 boys), all of whom preceded him in death. Claudell served in the US Army from 1966 to 1968 receiving an honorable discharge. He then relocated to California working at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center. He met and married the love of his life, Mary, and celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2018.

Continuing his medical career at Laguna Honda Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist, he spent over 30 years caring for patients. Valuing financial freedom, he dabbled in many sales opportunities and ended his sales career as a Realtor. He was part of the "Men in Blue" choir at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. With his Corvette Club, he loved cruising. With the Soul Riders, he loved horseback riding. He loved watching the SF 49ers and playing the guitar. He enjoyed caring for others and enjoyed life to the fullest. Claudell was very kind and caring. He was a true man's-man in true fashion. Claudell was loved very much and will be deeply missed.

Friends may visit Wednesday, April 10th from 5-9pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City, where a Vigil Service will begin at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, April 11th at 11am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 410 Hawes Street in San Francisco.





