Claudia Anne (Bain) Marshall May 8, 1947 - May 1, 2019 Claudia Anne (Bain) Marshall, born May 8, 1947 in Tokyo, Japan passed away May 1, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Claudia was the first born of six children of William and Mary Bain of Pacifica, CA. She was the proud mother of Craig Marshall and his wife Peggy of Sacramento and Adrienne Delfino and her husband Michael of Millbrae, and the grandmother of Brady Marshall and Kevin Marshall and Honey the dog. She was so grateful to have been a large part of her grandson's lives growing up. Claudia grew up in the greater Bay Area before her parents chose to settle down in Pacifica, CA in the 60's. She spent the majority of her adult life in Millbrae and Foster City, before moving to Sacramento in 2017 to be closer to her grandsons. Claudia had a number of fulfilling jobs in the tech, media and real estate industries in the Silicon Valley. She enjoyed volunteering with the Special Olympics, Mills Peninsula Hospital and recently worked at the Peninsula Regent Retirement Community in San Mateo. Claudia was the loving caregiver to her mother-in-law Elizabeth Marshall in her final years. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many family and friends.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 10 to May 12, 2019