Santa Clara Funeral & Cremation Service
1386 N Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
(408) 296-2988
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission Santa Clara,
500 El Camino Real,
Santa Clara, CA
Clayton Barbeau


1930 - 2019
Clayton Barbeau Obituary
Clayton Charles Barbeau

April 11, 1930 - July 26, 2019

Clayton Charles Barbeau was born in Sacramento to Bertha and Louis Barbeau.

A U.S. Army veteran, Clayton served as a Corporal in the Korean War (1951-1953) and was awarded a Bronze Star.

Clayton graduated Santa Clara University in 1959 and earned his Master's Degree from University of San Francisco in 1978. He won the James D. Phelan Award in Literature for his first novel, "The Ikon."

He married Myra Chorley in 1953, They raised 8 children in San Francisco : Michael, Amy, Rose-marie, Margaret, Mark, Daniel, Jennifer and Christopher. Myra predeceased him in 1979. He was a proud grandfather to Michael, Nerissa, Alec, Myra, Rowan, Zane, Cassandra, Griffin and Sebastian and father-in-law to John, Loryn, Barbra, Ken and Kohlee.

In 1989 Clayton married Maureen Lenihan, a mother of four and grandmother of ten.

Clayton was a prolific writer with published books about marriage, family and relationships. His book "Father of the Family", published worldwide won the Spiritual Life Award. As a psychotherapist Clayton helped thousands of people through his private practice; as a public speaker who lectured all over the world, and through several video series of his lectures, which aired on public television.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a or to Catholic Charities.

A funeral mass will be held at Mission Santa Clara, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara at 10 am on August 13th. Reception to follow.

As Clayton often said, "Be kind to yourself."

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
