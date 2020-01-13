Home

Clifford Wallace Colver

December 23, 1946 - January 6, 2020

With deep sorrow, Clifford Colver, age 74, passed peacefully at home in Carmichael, CA. Clifford fought a brave battle with cancer in San Francisco and Carmichael. Deep appreciation to all doctors and nurses and their office staff. Clifford lived and worked as an artist in his beloved San Francisco. Clifford is fondly remembered by mother Mildred Colver and sisters Sandra Colver, Sheryl Kennedy and Denise Limo, plus large extended family and many friends who visited at 209 Lincoln Ave. San Francisco.
Services will be held on February 15, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Sierra View Funeral Chapel, Carmichael, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020
