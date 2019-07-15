Home

Clifford E. Salwen

Nov 9, 1946 - July 3, 2019

Clifford E. Salwen died on July 3 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was 72. Cliff spent his childhood in Roslyn, NY; however, his family moved to San Francisco the summer before his senior year in high school. Cliff graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco and from the University of California Berkeley where he earned a B.S. in Forestry. Cliff spent the majority of his working career with Casey and Company in various positions including company vice president and president. In addition, Cliff served as president of the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of San Francisco. Cliff was a kind man, an appreciator of beauty, an Eagle Scout, a long time holder of season tickets to the San Francisco Ballet, and an amateur photographer. Cliff leaves behind his wife Nona McCaleb, sister Monette Meredith, nephew Neal Meredith, niece Melanie Passovoy, and four great nieces. He is deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Memorial services will be held privately at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019
