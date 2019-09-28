|
Clint Douglas Wageman
April 3, 1970~September 25, 2019Brother Roy M. Boswell and Brother in-law James L. Viggiano, S.F. CA.
Favorite Quote "Failure is an event, not a person. Yesterday ended last night. If you are not part of the solution, you ARE part of the problem, But He knows the way I take, and when He has tested me I shall come forth as gold- If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice" "FTL" Brother I hope the next one is the most beautiful and loving of all. I love you with all my heart.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 30, 2019