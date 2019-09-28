Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clint Wageman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clint Douglas Wageman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clint Douglas Wageman Obituary
Clint Douglas Wageman

April 3, 1970~September 25, 2019

Brother Roy M. Boswell and Brother in-law James L. Viggiano, S.F. CA.
Favorite Quote "Failure is an event, not a person. Yesterday ended last night. If you are not part of the solution, you ARE part of the problem, But He knows the way I take, and when He has tested me I shall come forth as gold- If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice" "FTL" Brother I hope the next one is the most beautiful and loving of all. I love you with all my heart.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clint's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.