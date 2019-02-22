Home

Clinton Sook Ping Choy passed away on October 18, 2018 with beloved family beside him.
Born on May 3, 1954 in San Francisco; son of the late Stanford Choy and the late Virginia Gan Choy; grandson of the late Henry Sat Chew Choy and the late Charles and the late Lily Gan; godson of the late Helen Gan; brother of Virstan (Marina), Stanton (Kim), Walton, and Carlton (Carla); uncle of Erik Choy (Bianca), uncle and godfather of Nicholas Choy and Lauren Choy.
A graduate of Lowell High School and the University of California at Berkeley. For many years a Vice-President for Stevedoring Services of America; most recently, an advisor in financial and estate planning.
Memorial service to be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 6 at Calvary Presbyterian Church (2515 Fillmore Street; San Francisco).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 24 to Mar. 31, 2019
