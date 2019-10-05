Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Columba Catholic Church
6401 San Pablo Avenue
Oakland, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Cobie Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cobie Harris


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cobie Harris Obituary
Dr. Cobie Archie Harris (Kwasi)

Aug 2, 1953 - Sept 27, 2019

Dr. Cobie Archie Harris (Kwasi), Professor Emeritus of African American Studies and Political Science at San Jose State University passed away peacefully at home on September 27, 2019 in Oakland, CA. He is survived by his wife Meheret G. Sellassie; His children Kimathi, Johari, and Assata Harris; his grandson Zuri Cobie Allen Ward; his siblings Alice Delois Harris Johnson, Brenda, Robert, Vernell, Raymond, Michael and Jone Harris, families and his many friends.

Service will be held at 10:30 AM Monday Oct 7, 2019 at St. Columba Catholic Church, 6401 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland, CA 94608.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cobie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.