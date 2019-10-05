|
Dr. Cobie Archie Harris (Kwasi)
Aug 2, 1953 - Sept 27, 2019Dr. Cobie Archie Harris (Kwasi), Professor Emeritus of African American Studies and Political Science at San Jose State University passed away peacefully at home on September 27, 2019 in Oakland, CA. He is survived by his wife Meheret G. Sellassie; His children Kimathi, Johari, and Assata Harris; his grandson Zuri Cobie Allen Ward; his siblings Alice Delois Harris Johnson, Brenda, Robert, Vernell, Raymond, Michael and Jone Harris, families and his many friends.
Service will be held at 10:30 AM Monday Oct 7, 2019 at St. Columba Catholic Church, 6401 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland, CA 94608.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019