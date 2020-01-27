|
Sister Colleen Kern, SNJMOn the evening of December 29, 2019 Sister Colleen Kern (Sister Miriam Patrice) was called home to God suddenly. Sister Colleen was 90 years old and celebrated 71 years of profession as a Sister of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary.
Throughout her long teaching career Sister Colleen had the experience of teaching every elementary grade level. She taught at Saint Elizabeth (Altadena), Saint Cecilia (San Francisco), Saint Gregory (Los Angeles), Saint Andrew (Pasadena), Saint Mary (Los Angeles) and Saint Ignatius (Sacramento), and Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Mill Valley). For 4 years she was principal at Saint Anselm (San Anselmo).
After leaving full-time teaching she tutored at Marin Catholic for 17 years. She also taught music at Saint Raphael School, Saint Isabella School and Coleman Public School. Throughout her life she directed many children's choirs and parish liturgies.
From her birth at Cottage Hospital in San Rafael to her sudden passing on 5th Street in San Rafael, Sister Colleen's heart and much of her ministerial life was in Marin County. Her engagement with the people of Marin County was extensive – as a member of the Sweet Adelines since 1974, Fairfax Historical Society, Marin 49ers Booster Club and the Marin Irish Club. She was a diehard 49er fan since 1946.
Her fidelity to her Holy Names community, family, friends and the many organizations to which Sister Colleen belonged to was deeply rooted in her love and joy in people, life and music.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Pat Kern, niece Colleen Dunaway (Larry), nephews Bud Lush (Lori), Bill Kern, Kevin Kern (Mary), Michael Kern and several grandnieces/nephews, and great grand-nieces/nephews. Many friends, co-workers and her Holy Names Community of Sisters and Affiliates will miss her unique spirit and love of life at 90 and beyond.
Sister Colleen's Mass of Resurrection will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 am at Saint Raphael Church, San Rafael, California. Her burial will be Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:30 am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward, California.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names, P.O. Box 907, Los Gatos, CA 95031 or on-line at www.snjmca.org.
Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020