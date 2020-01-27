|
Sister Collette Carroll, SNJMIn the early evening of January 19, 2020 Sister Collette Carroll (Sister Eulalie Rose) entered heaven where surely she was lovingly greeted by Blessed Marie-Rose Durocher, Mary and Larry Carroll, her parents and her sisters, Sister Barbara Carroll, SNJM and Sister Rosemarie Carroll, CSJ. Sister Collette was 91 years old and had celebrated 71 years of religious profession.
Sister Collette started her teaching ministry in elementary education at Saint Cecilia (San Francisco), Saint Anselm (San Anselmo) and Our Lady of Lourdes (Oakland). It was for a total of 41 years that she ministered in secondary education at Holy Names High School in Oakland (25 years), and Ramona Convent Secondary School in Alhambra (16 years). When she "retired" from teaching she tutored at Next Step Learning Center in Oakland.
Sister Collette was a proud native San Franciscan which included being a requisite life-long fan of the Giants and Forty-Niners. She had great love and devotion to Blessed Marie-Rose Durocher, especially since they shared the same birth date of October 6th.
The Mass of Resurrection will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Chapel, Campbell. Her burial will be the same day at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward, California.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names, P.O. Box 907, Los Gatos, CA 95031 or on-line at www.snjmca.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020