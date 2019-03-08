San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
At rest on Ash Wednesday March 6, 2019. Born Christmas Eve 1923 in Drominagh Co. Cork Ireland. Loving husband for 47 yrs to the late Dolores Cunningham. Loving father of Daniel (Marina), James (Roberta), and Neil (Carolyn). Cherished Papa to Aileen, Daniel, Erica, Brendan, Michael, Kevin, Sean, Ashlyn, Patrick and Brian Cunningham. Great Grandfather to Emily, Aiden and Raylan. Beloved brother of the late Dennis Cunningham, Hannah O'Sullivan and Sr. Mary Caritas SM. Son of the late Daniel and Mary Cunningham. Brother-in-law to the late James Curtin, Emmett Curtin, Frances O'Sullivan and Patricia Campion. Adored uncle to many nieces and nephews.

As a youth growing up on a farm in Cork, Con raised greyhounds and horses. Con immigrated to the United States in 1949 and first went to Lakeview Oregon where he worked on a ranch for two years before arriving and staying in San Francisco. Con enjoyed sports particularly Gaelic football and Hurling ("fastest game in the world"). He had a quick wit, infectious smile and a kind and compassionate spirit. A member of St Cecilia's Parish for 63 yrs and Knight of St Cecilia's Church. A Gardner for the City & County of San Francisco for 28 years at Larsen Park. A loving friend to many people. Con will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends may visit Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 6:30 pm and are invited to attend the Vigil at 7:30 and Funeral Mass on Thursday March 14, 2019 11:00 am ALL at St Cecilia Church, 17th Ave. and Vicente, San Francisco. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to SF P.A.L. mail check to P.O. Box 31114, San Francisco, CA 94131 or online at www.sfpal.org/donate.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019
